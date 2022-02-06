Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $19.50

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $22.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

