Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 38 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a CHF 36 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

