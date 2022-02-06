Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $140.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL opened at $126.08 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

