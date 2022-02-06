Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $29.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.19 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $15.45.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

