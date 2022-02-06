SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($167.42) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €139.64 ($156.90).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €109.18 ($122.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.16. SAP has a one year low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a one year high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

