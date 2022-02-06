ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ScanSource by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ScanSource by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

