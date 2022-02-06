Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 421,825 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,382 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.