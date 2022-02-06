Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.78.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.