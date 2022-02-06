Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 11,617 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 185,035 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 286,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $890,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

