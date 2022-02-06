Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,360 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Ultra Clean worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

