Scotiabank Cuts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRFHF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $705.00.

FRFHF opened at $493.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $355.20 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

