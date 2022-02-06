Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 2,500 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $428,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.18. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

