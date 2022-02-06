Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $185.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $133.17 and last traded at $133.39, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.23.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

