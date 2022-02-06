Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) CEO Sells $381,675.00 in Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

