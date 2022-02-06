Sectoral Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

