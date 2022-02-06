Sectoral Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 124.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares during the period. Treace Medical Concepts comprises approximately 1.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $972,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,283.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

