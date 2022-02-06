Sectoral Asset Management Inc Invests $8.25 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 50.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.