Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 80,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $502,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $844,560. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

PTCT stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

