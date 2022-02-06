Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes $22.05 Million Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 441,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,054,000. Health Catalyst comprises approximately 1.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 51.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 489,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 166,143 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 358.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $237,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,196 shares of company stock worth $3,902,275. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

