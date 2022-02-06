Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes $7.02 Million Position in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 328,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

