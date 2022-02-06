Sherritt International Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of S opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$210.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

