Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

HFG stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($14.12) on Wednesday. Hilton Food Group has a 1-year low of GBX 986 ($13.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,298 ($17.45). The firm has a market cap of £933.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,137.55.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.55), for a total value of £504,000 ($677,601.51).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.