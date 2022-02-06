Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.88.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

