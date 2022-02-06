Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL stock opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.