Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,899 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of Sierra Wireless worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIR opened at $14.57 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

