Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.30. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 6,934 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVM. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The firm has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 924,795 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 783,808 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 642,514 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,433,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

