Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM has been the topic of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.23 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $572.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.