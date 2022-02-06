Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

