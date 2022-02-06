SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SkyWest by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

