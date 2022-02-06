Snowball (SNOB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,693.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $7,693.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,472,293 coins and its circulating supply is 5,691,148 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

