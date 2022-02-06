Societe Generale Cuts Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 200

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWDBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.90.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

