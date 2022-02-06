Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as high as $12.10. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 9,770 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.
Solera National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLRK)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solera National Bancorp (SLRK)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.