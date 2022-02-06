Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,186.32

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,186.32 ($15.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($16.27). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.80), with a volume of 8,216 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.79), for a total transaction of £20,358.70 ($27,371.20).

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

