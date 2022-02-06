Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

SPB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $88.80. 1,289,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,669. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spectrum Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

