Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$63.00 at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

