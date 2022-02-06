Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.09.
SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.