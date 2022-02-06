Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.09.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 931,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

