Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $174.43 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

