Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 191,981 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter worth $8,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,289,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 26.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 436,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 312.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 400,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SV opened at $10.03 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

