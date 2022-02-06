SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSRM. upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $19,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 100.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $12,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 38.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 456,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

