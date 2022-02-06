Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.44 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $15,048.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00252526 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006771 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,827,944 coins and its circulating supply is 124,288,907 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

