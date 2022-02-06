Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.14.

SBUX stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

