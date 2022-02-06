Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

