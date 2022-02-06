Stephens Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $240.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day moving average is $201.25. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

