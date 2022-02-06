Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $622.96 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.73 and a 200-day moving average of $621.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $754.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

