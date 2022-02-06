Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,894 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

