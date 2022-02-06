Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,654,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

