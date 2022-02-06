Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after buying an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.25 and a 200-day moving average of $180.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

