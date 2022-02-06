Strike Price Up 43% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Strike has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $121.40 million and $18.68 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $39.08 or 0.00091176 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,809 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

