Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 11,232 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. FOX accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 40.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.69 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

