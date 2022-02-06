Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

